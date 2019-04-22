Sheriff: Man, 42, Killed In Stearns County Farm Accident

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 42-year-old man died Friday in a farming accident south of the Twin Cities metro, according to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities responded around 3:30 p.m. to a report of a man pinned between two pieces of farm equipment on the 30000 block of 260th Street in Lake Henry Township.

According to Sheriff Steve Soyka, 42-year-old James Logan of Belgrade was found pinned between a backhoe bucket and a utility trailer. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by Lake Henry Fire and Rescue, Paynesville Ambulance and Life Link helicopter.

The incident remains under investigation.