Sheriff: Man, 55, Killed In Le Sueur Co. Snowmobile Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 55-year-old man has died after suffering injuries from a snowmobile crash Saturday evening.

According to the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 4:40 p.m. to a report of a crash on Lexington Road near 173rd Avenue in Montgomery Township.

Officials say the driver of the snowmobile, identified as Larry Gene Haynes, was traveling northbound on the snowmobile trail at a high rate of speed. Investigators say it appears Haynes was unable to stop before the Lexington Road crossing, ultimately striking the side of a westbound pickup truck.

The 55-year-old was ejected from the snowmobile. Lifesaving efforts were performed but Haynes was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

No additional information is available at this time.