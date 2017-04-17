Sheriff: Motorcyclist In Custody After Kandiyohi County Chase



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A motorcyclist is in custody after leading authorities on a high speed chase near Willmar Sunday afternoon, according to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the incident started at about 4:27 p.m. Sunday in Green Lake and Dovre Township as sheriff’s deputies observed a white 2017 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle heading southwest on Highway 23 at County Road 9 and traveling at a high rate of speed. The motorcyclist was clocked at 124 miles per hour and was evading law enforcement.

Authorities say the pursuit lasted a little more than three miles, and ended with the driver being taken into custody. There were no injuries and no property damage as a result of the chase.

The motorcyclist has not yet been identified. The Minnesota State Patrol assisted the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office in the incident.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Mon, 17 Apr 2017 00:45:13 +0000