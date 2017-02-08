Sheriff: Perham Man Arrested After Burglary, Indecent Exposure & Pursuit



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 40-year-old Perham man is in jail after he allegedly burglarized a home, indecently exposed himself to a teen at a Target parking lot, and then fled from law enforcement Tuesday, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday at 11:46 a.m., the sheriff’s office says it received a 911 call from a Nelson, Minnesota resident reporting a burglary. The victim was able to get a license plate, registered to a man identified as Jason Dennis Maloney. Deputies searched, but were unable to find the suspect vehicle.

Then, at 7:58 p.m., a teenage girl called 911 reporting a man exposing himself in a Target parking lot in Alexandria. She provided a license plate number for the vehicle, a maroon Ford Explorer, and it was the same as the burglary suspect vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

When law enforcement arrived at Target, the suspect vehicle fled and a pursuit was initiated. The pursuit was ended when deputy performed a PIT maneuver on the suspect vehicle, disabling it.

The sheriff’s office says Maloney was then removed from the vehicle and physically resisted being handcuffed, and even attempted to run away.

Maloney was then arrested and taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Two deputies and an officer also suffered minor cuts and scrapes from the snow. A squad car was also damaged in the pursuit after going into a ditch.

Maloney is now in the Douglas County Jail where potential charges are pending.

Published at Wed, 08 Feb 2017 14:36:19 +0000