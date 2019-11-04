Sheriff: Ramsey Man Dies In Rollover Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials say a 32-year-old man died early Monday morning after his pickup rolled into a ditch and he was thrown from the vehicle.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the crash shortly before 1 a.m. on the 16300 block of Armstrong Boulevard Northwest in Ramsey.

The driver of the truck, identified as a Ramsey man, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld pending the notification of family.

Investigators say the truck went off road into a ditch, rolled and threw the driver, who was the only person in the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.