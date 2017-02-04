Sheriff: Shoreview Father Of Four Missing



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Shoreview father of four is missing, and authorities are asking for the public’s help to find him.

Leonard Stuart Goldfine, 42, was last seen dropping his children off at school Thursday morning in Little Canada.

His family says his disappearance is “extremely out of character.”

Goldfine is described as a white man who stands about 6-feet-2-inches tall, weighs about 270 pounds and has brown hair that is thinning on top.

He regularly wears glasses and has a mustache and beard with patches of gray. He was last seen wearing a gray, button-down shirt and dress pants.

He is likely driving a black 2006 Pontiac Vibe, a four-door hatchback, with Minnesota license plate 072-MCV.

Anyone with information on Goldfine’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Ramsey County Sheriff’s office at 651-266-7320, or call 911.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Sat, 04 Feb 2017 02:03:14 +0000