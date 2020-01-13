Sheriff: Snowmobiler Arrested After Driving Recklessly, Fleeing Police

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in northwestern Minnesota say a snowmobiler was arrested early Sunday morning after driving recklessly and fleeing police.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says a 44-year-old Grand Forks man was taken into custody. He’s currently in the county jail, awaiting formal charges.

Officials say deputies arrested the man after spotting him and another snowmobiler around 3:30 a.m. near the Fisher Rest Area off Highway 2.

Deputies tried to make contact with the snowmobilers, but they split up. When police found the 44-year-old man, he was driving the machine recklessly and fled police, the sheriff’s office says.

Fleeing a peace officer in Minnesota is punishable by up to three years in prison. The penalty is harsher if fleeing results in death or injury.