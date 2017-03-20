Sheriff: Speed, Alcohol Factors In Ely Snowmobile Crash



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 48-year-old Ely man is hospitalized in critical condition after a snowmobile crash where speed and alcohol were likely factors, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities responded to the crash at about 2:49 p.m. on Shagawa Lake near the 400 block of Shagawa Road North in Ely. The driver was taken by ambulance to Ely Hospital before being airlifted to Essentia Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth.

The man is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, and has not been identified.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said what led up to the crash is under investigation, but authorities believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Ely Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, St. Louis County Rescue Squad, Ely First Responders and Fire Department and Lifelink Air Amublance.

