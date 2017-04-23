Sheriff’s Office: 1 Dead In Chisago Lakes Motorcycle Crash



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash north of the metro Saturday afternoon.

According to the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred on Olinda Trail, north of 270th Street in Chisago Lakes Township at about 2:45 p.m.

Officers attempted lifesaving efforts on the driver of the motorcycle, but they were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not been identified. The sheriff’s office is investigating the crash.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Sun, 23 Apr 2017 00:06:32 +0000