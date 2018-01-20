Sheriff’s Office: 2 Dead, 1 Seriously Injured In Wis. Crash



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two people are dead and another is seriously injured after a crash in western Wisconsin Saturday morning.

According to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, a motorist called 911 around 5 a.m. to report a car in a ditch on County Road E in Baldwin Township.

When deputies arrived, they removed three people from a severely damaged pickup truck that was lying on its roof.

The driver of the vehicle – 32-year-old Eduardo Flores Saldivar – and the front seat passenger – 24-year-old Milton Everaldo Valenzuela Favela – were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. They are both from Minneapolis.

A third passenger — 38-year-old Luis Nino De La Cruz – was hospitalized with serious injuries. He is also from the Twin Cities.

The sheriff’s office said the occupants were not wearing seat belts, and that Saldivar may have been speeding. Authorities are awaiting test results to determine whether alcohol was involved in the crash.

According to the sheriff’s office, this is the first fatal crash in St. Croix County this year.

Published at Sat, 20 Jan 2018 21:59:44 +0000