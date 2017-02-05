Sheriff’s Office: 52-Year-Old Unaccounted For After Northern Minnesota House Fire



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a resident is unaccounted for after a house fire in northern Minnesota Saturday.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said the fire occurred just before 1 p.m. on the 6100 block of Pioneer Junction Road in Normanna Township, just north of Duluth.

Two residents escaped uninjured before the home was fully engulfed. A 52-year-old resident is unaccounted for, the sheriff’s office said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Sun, 05 Feb 2017 01:13:33 +0000