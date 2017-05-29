Sheriff’s Office: Alcohol Likely A Factor In Crash That Killed 19-Year-Old



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say an underage driver may have been under the influence at the time of a rollover crash that left a 19-year-old dead and three other passengers hospitalized.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, 18-year-old Austin Hilden is being investigated for driving while under the influence, criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a one vehicle accident just before 4 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Canosia Road and West Arrowhead Road in Solway Township.

At the scene, deputies found an overturned vehicle. Nineteen-year-old passenger Axton Whitfield was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Hilden and three other passengers – 20-year-old Colin Ganem, 19-year-old Terrance Wenzel and 20-year-old Dallas Vrooman – were hospitalized with non-life threatening injures.

