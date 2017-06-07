Should The Vikings Pursue Eric Decker?



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Vikings might have a decision to make this week on a wide receiver, possibly as early as Wednesday.

The New York Jets are likely to either release Eric Decker or negotiate a trade with him for another team. Decker is a popular name among Minnesota sports fans. He is a Cold Spring native and was a star receiver for the University of Minnesota.

Decker signed a five year contract with the Jets back in March of 2014, worth more than $36 million. But he played in just three games last season due to a shoulder injury. He’s due more than $7 million this season, and he’ll get $3 million if he’s released or traded.

So if the Jets part ways with Decker, would the Vikings be interested, and/or should they?

The short answer is yes, and yes. If the Vikings were to either sign him or make a trade for him, they instantly improve at wide receiver. He would arguably become their top receiver, along with Stefon Diggs.

Before getting hurt, Decker had 1,000-yard receiving seasons three of the past four years. In 2013, he had 87 catches for 1,288 yards and 11 touchdowns with the Denver Broncos and Peyton Manning as his quarterback. In 2015, Decker had 80 catches for more than 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Sure, the Vikings have other needs to pursue. But they’re also under the salary cap, have money to spend and lack a true No. 1 receiver. Decker, if healthy, instantly makes the receiving corps better. And he’s a Minnesotan.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Wed, 07 Jun 2017 16:34:24 +0000