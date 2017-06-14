Shrimp Company Set To Open In Southwestern Minnesota
BALATON, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota company has announced details of its plans for a $50 million commercial shrimp production operation in the southwestern part of the state.
Balaton-based tru Shrimp says it plans a production facility in Luverne and a hatchery in Marshall. It also plans to renovate a vacant processing facility in Marshall to handle more than 8 million pounds of shrimp annually.
The company also plans a training facility in Balaton for workers.
President and CEO Michael Ziebell says the operation is a step toward developing a large shrimp industry in Minnesota.
