Shrimp Company Set To Open In Southwestern Minnesota



BALATON, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota company has announced details of its plans for a $50 million commercial shrimp production operation in the southwestern part of the state.

Balaton-based tru Shrimp says it plans a production facility in Luverne and a hatchery in Marshall. It also plans to renovate a vacant processing facility in Marshall to handle more than 8 million pounds of shrimp annually.

The company also plans a training facility in Balaton for workers.

President and CEO Michael Ziebell says the operation is a step toward developing a large shrimp industry in Minnesota.

Published at Wed, 14 Jun 2017 19:06:46 +0000