Sigmund Armitage, 81, Dies In Head-On Crash With Semi Truck

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An 81-year-old Canby man was killed in a crash involving a semi truck in Hammer Township.

The crash happened at about 5:30 a.m. Saturday along Highway 75 just north of milepost 89.

Investigators say the crash was a head-on collision between a Toyota Prius and a semi truck.

The Prius driver, Sigmund Delano Armitage, was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

He was taken to Sanford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead of his injuries.