SKOL: MN Schools Cheer On Vikings Ahead Of Saturday Game
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – With the Vikings in the NFC playoffs Saturday, schools across the state are showing off their hometown pride. They’re posting videos of students doing the SKOL chant.
Students from Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Elementary, a small school in central Minnesota, gathered around a basketball court. On the floor, they’d spelled out the word “SKOL” with fairy and neon lights.
Lac Qui Parle Valley High School cheered on the team, decked out in purple and gold.
Students at St. Stephen’s Catholic School in Anoka lined the hallway to do their SKOL chants.
The Vikings face the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday. The winner will make it to the NFC Championship round; one step closer to a Superbowl appearance.
Published at Fri, 10 Jan 2020 21:48:48 +0000