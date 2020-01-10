SKOL: MN Schools Cheer On Vikings Ahead Of Saturday Game

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – With the Vikings in the NFC playoffs Saturday, schools across the state are showing off their hometown pride. They’re posting videos of students doing the SKOL chant.

Students from Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Elementary, a small school in central Minnesota, gathered around a basketball court. On the floor, they’d spelled out the word “SKOL” with fairy and neon lights.

[embedded content]

Lac Qui Parle Valley High School cheered on the team, decked out in purple and gold.

[embedded content]

Students at St. Stephen’s Catholic School in Anoka lined the hallway to do their SKOL chants.

[embedded content]

The Vikings face the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday. The winner will make it to the NFC Championship round; one step closer to a Superbowl appearance.