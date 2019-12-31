SKOL? NFL’s Playoffs Promo Video Fails To Feature Vikings

— Minnesota Vikings fans are feeling a bit miffed after an NFL playoff video failed to feature the Vikings – at all.

On Monday, the NFL tweeted a “#WeReady” video promoting the playoffs and fans immediately noticed a glaring omission. Actually, there were two glaring omissions.

Both the Vikings and Eagles teams did not get even a second of screen time.

One of the most liked replies to the video is a GIF showing wide receiver Stefon Diggs throwing his helmet after the “Minneapolis Miracle” playoff win against the New Orleans Saints in 2018.

“The most iconic helmet throw in NFL history probably should have been in this commercial,” one person responded.

Ironically, Saints’ quarterback Drew Brees is the first NFL athlete featured in the video.

Seconds in commercial for each playoff team (approximate)

49ers – 7

Saints – 7

Ravens – 7

Seahawks – 5

Chiefs – 5

Patriots – 4

Packers – 3

Texans – 3

Titans – 1

Bills – 0.5

Eagles – 0

Vikings – 0 Nice even spread, absolutely no favoritism here — Erik Dahlberg (@erikcd25) December 30, 2019

The Vikings are 8-point underdogs in Sunday’s game against the Saints.