SkyStem’s CEO Named Woman of the Year for the 16th Annual…

SkyStem LLC, a provider of automated month-end close account reconciliation software, is proud to announce their silver award for the 2019 International Business Awards® Woman of the Year. The silver award honors Ms. Malhotra, recognizing her achievements and the impact she has had on her organization.

The Stevie® Awards are the world’s premier business awards, created in 2002 to honor and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide. The International Business Awards® are open to all organizations worldwide and include categories to honor accomplishments in all aspects of work life.

“I am honored to be named Woman of the Year for this year’s 16th annual International Business Awards®,” said Ms. Malhotra, CEO and Founder of SkyStem. “As a woman entrepreneur in a male dominated industry, I am truly grateful to receive an award that will inspire the women entrepreneurs I mentor to accomplish anything they put their mind to.”

Stevie Award judges include many of the world’s most respected executives, entrepreneurs, innovators, and business educators. This year more than 4,000 nominations (about 100 more than last year) from 74 nations were reviewed in the IBAs. Just about 35% of the nominations considered received high-enough average scores from the more than 250 professionals worldwide who participated in the judging process to win Gold, Silver or Bronze Stevie Award recognition.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Middle East Stevie Awards. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards here.

About SkyStem LLC

Headquartered in the heart of New York City, SkyStem delivers a powerful close and account reconciliation application for organizations seeking to streamline their financial processes. The company’s flagship solution, ART, is an enterprise technology that helps CFOs and Controllers shorten the month-end close and the time to issue financials by automating balance sheet reconciliations, managing month-end tasks, and providing insightful reporting. The web-based solution streamlines and eliminates up to 90% of manual activities while strengthening internal controls and corporate governance.