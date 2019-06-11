SkyTouch and Revinate Join to Lift Revenue and Personalize Guest…

SkyTouch Technology, a trusted partner and leader in hospitality software announced today that they have integrated with Revinate, a top rated email marketing and CRM platform.

The connection empowers properties to intelligently associate the SkyTouch Property Management System data within Revinate Marketing to combine robust guest profiles in one platform. Hoteliers can use it to connect with guests and help increase revenue through personalized messaging and room amenity upsells.

“Collaborating with Revinate has further demonstrated how quick and easy it is to integrate into our new SkyTouch /CONNECT API platform,” says Peggy Paulic, SkyTouch Technology Product Manager. “Our connection provides a solution that allows our customers the ability to connect directly with their guests from the moment they book their reservation, providing reassurance and mutual excitement for their visit.”

When using the Revinate Customer Relationship Management platform collectively with the SkyTouch Property Management System, hoteliers can help maximize their marketing efforts with smart segmentation and automated email marketing campaigns delivered to guests’ pre-arrival, on-property and post-stay. They will be able to connect with guests and track performance in real-time and see detailed campaign and revenue attribution metrics. This integration provides a seamless way to build rich guest profiles, define guest loyalty and maintain database health.

“At Revinate we are excited to work with an industry leader like SkyTouch,” said Dan Hang, COO and President at Revinate. “We pride ourselves on having the best-connected CRM in the industry and with this integration, we’ll be able to help many more hoteliers deliver effective, personalized marketing and drive more direct revenue.”

For more on the SkyTouch + Revinate integration, please visit: http://go.skytouchtechnology.com/revinate

About SkyTouch Technology



SkyTouch Technology is the provider of a widely used cloud-based property management system. Built in the cloud by hotel professionals for hotel companies, the SkyTouch hotel operations platform is designed to help hotel executives meet their most important strategic objectives: to enhance the guest experience, advance performance, and achieve growth while evolving with changing market needs. Accessible from anywhere, the SkyTouch PMS provides visibility and control of operations through real-time, impactful business analytics that help improve hotel guest experience, operational decision-making, and financial results for today’s hotelier. SkyTouch provides an integrated approach to online hotel reservations that fits any size property. For more information about SkyTouch Technology, visit http://www.skytouchtechnology.com.

SkyTouch, SkyTouch Technology, and SkyTouch Hotel OS are proprietary trademarks and service marks of SkyTouch Solutions, LLC.

About Revinate:



The Revinate guest data platform is built to help hotels know, earn, and delight valuable guests like never before. We make it easy to build richer, more personalized relationships with your guests. Revinate counts tens of thousands of the world’s leading hotels as customers and has won numerous awards for its Software-as-a-Service solutions, including 2019’s Top Rated Email Marketing and CRM Product by Hotel Tech Report. We make technology work for your hotel, so you can make the most of every guest.

For more information, visit http://www.revinate.com.

