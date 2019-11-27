Snowstorm Leads To Dozens Of Flight Cancellations, Delays At Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is reporting dozens of cancelled and delayed flights Wednesday after a snowstorm dumped more than 8 inches of snow on the Twin Cities.

According to the airport’s website, 35 flights were cancelled, 98 flights were delayed and 4 flights were diverted. Most of the cancelled flights are to locations in Minnesota and other parts of the Upper Midwest.

The pre-Thanksgiving snowstorm entered Minnesota Tuesday evening and dumped several inches of snow on the southern half of the state overnight. The highest totals were reported in Waseca, where 11 inches accumulated.

Light snow is expected to continue through Wednesday morning, before the storm pushes into Wisconsin in the early afternoon.