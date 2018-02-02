Son Of Fallen Officer Surprised With Super Bowl Tickets





MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 7-year-old Plymouth boy got the gift of a lifetime Thursday: Four tickets to the Super Bowl.

Wyatt Mathews is the son of fallen Wayzata Police Officer Bill Mathews, who was killed in the line of duty in September. He was clearing debris along Interstate 394 when a woman hit him with her SUV.

Wyatt is a chatty, polite first grader, and a big fan of the “Madden” football video game series.

“My wish came true,” Wyatt said.

His mom, Shawn Mathews, told him Thursday morning that they were going to meet with their lawyers.

“She just told us we were coming, and then, like, in the car I was like, ‘Yeah.’ But now, I’m like, ‘Yes!’” Wyatt said.

That is because minutes earlier Maslon LLP, Minnesota Wills for Heroes and the Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Association gave Wyatt and his mom two special boxes — each containing two Super Bowl tickets.

“I was really surprised, “Wyatt said. “I thought it would be like a Lego set.”

Shawn said they are both are doing well, but each day is a challenge.

“We include Bill in lots of our conversations, so he’ll probably want to go tell him at the grave today. He’ll probably be pretty excited,” Shawn said. “We miss Bill, you know. I miss him as my husband, I miss seeing him as a father.”

But she is grateful to see so much Bill in Wyatt every day.

Wyatt does like the Vikings, but his favorite NFL player is Tom Brady.

He and his mom have not decided yet who will go with them to the game, but Wyatt said he has a “few ideas.”

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Fri, 02 Feb 2018 00:16:18 +0000