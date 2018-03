Sources: Toys ‘R’ Us May Liquidate Its Bankrupt US Stores

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The end may be near for Toys ‘R’ Us.

Sources say Toys R Us is preparing to liquidate all of its stores, after failing to find a buyer, or being able to work out a new debt financing deal with lenders.

Toys ‘R’ Us filed for bankruptcy in September and has been closing stores to try to cut costs.

