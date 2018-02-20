South Minneapolis Diner Creates Girl Scout Cookie Competition



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Girl Scouts all over the metro are on a mission: To sell cookies, and to sell them to a particular restaurant.

The Hi-Lo Diner in south Minneapolis is known for making creative sweets out of Girl Scout cookies, like their Caramel De-Lite creation. This year, the restaurant put out a request, saying whichever troop sent them the most creative “ask” would be the troop they would buy their supplies from.

WCCO’s Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield shows us what happened next.

After proper introductions, the girls got right to the punch. After a flood of creative entries, prospective buyer Hi-Lo Diner narrowed the field of prospective suppliers down to 11. Some are sweet, some are spicy.

They are all creative. Some are raps, several are skits.

It seems these future leaders already understand the art of presentation.

“What things have you done to help other in Girl Scouts? We helped pick up trash on Earth Day, we helped make beds for animal shelter,” one troop said.

Hi-Lo is opening up the vote to the public, so you can have a say too in which troop wins. If you’d like to see these precious submission and vote for yourself, here is how you can.

