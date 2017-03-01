Spielman: Vikings Open To Bringing Back Adrian Peterson



One day after cutting All-Pro running back Adrian Peterson, Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman is keeping the door open to re-signing the longtime face of the franchise.

He’s just not sure what, or how much, it might take.

“What you can’t predict is what the market is going to be,” Spielman said. “You may have expectations today and those expectations will change within a week. We have to be very flexible with Adrian or any of our guys that we want to sign back.

“We are very open with all our players,” he continued. “We want to have all of them back if we can.”

Spielman was ready for the questions about Peterson. He just wasn’t expecting the first question to be about Sam Bradford.

“Wow! I bet a dollar that the first one would be about Adrian Peterson right out of the gate,” Spielman joked. “I guess I lost.”

