Split Rock Lighthouse shines light for lives lost

Once a year, on Nov. 10, the date the freighter SS Edmund Fitzgerald sank in Lake Superior in 1975, Split Rock Lighthouse is illuminated as a memorial to the 29 crew members who died. Their names are read as the ship’s bell tolls. Visitors lined up for a rare chance to view the lantern room, the only time each year that the public can see it when the beacon is lit.

Published at Mon, 11 Nov 2019 13:48:08 +0000