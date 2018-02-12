SPPS & Teachers’ Union Agree To Tentative Deal, Avoiding Strike



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Overnight, teachers in St. Paul reached a deal with the district. It means no strike Tuesday.

The two sides met all weekend, capped off by a 13-hour mediation session Sunday.

Around 2 a.m. Monday, we learned a tentative deal was reached between the two sides. It’s unknown what is specifically inside the deal.

“I can’t talk in great details because our members need to find out the details first. But we have agreements around issues like class size, supports for English learners, and for special education students as well, which we’re very excited about,” teachers’ union negotiator Patrick Burke said.

Burke said the teams have been working together very hard in the past week, so he’s not “super-surprised” that an agreement was made.

The St. Paul Federation of Teachers said they made progress that will improve our public schools. They plan to meet later Monday night to review the tentative agreements.

“We are proud to have settled a fair contract that will improve our public schools for all of our students. We look forward to continuing the fight for fully-funded, racially equitable schools in the weeks and months ahead,” Nick Faber, SPFT President said.

SPPS Superintendent Dr. Joe Gothard said he was relieved and happy to have reached an agreement with the union.

“Both the District and the Union feel passionately that our students deserve the best education we can give them,” Gothard said. “This is a strong step in that direction.”

