Squad Video Of Castile Shooting Released



**WARNING: VIDEO HAS GRAPHIC CONTENT & STRONG LANGUAGE**

MINNEAPOLIS (AP/WCCO) — Authorities have released evidence from their investigation into the Minnesota police officer who shot and killed Philando Castile, including squad-car camera video that shows last July ‘s deadly encounter.

The evidence from the trial of Officer Jeronimo Yanez was released at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

While the video shows the shooting of Castile, who was black, it does not show what happened in the car or what Yanez actually saw.

The video shows Yanez explaining to Castile that he had been pulled over because his brake lights were out, before asking for his license and proof of insurance.

At that point, Castile informs Yanez that he is carrying a firearm. Yanez tells him not to reach for it, and not to pull it out.

The video then shows Yanez firing seven shots at Castile just seconds after the 32-year-old informed him that he had a gun. He had a permit for it.

The video runs for another 8 minutes , showing the aftermath of the incident, which was also being livestreamed on Facebook Live by Castile’s girlfriend Diamond Reynolds.

Yanez, who is Latino, was acquitted of manslaughter and other charges Friday.

The squad-car video was shown at trial, but hasn’t been released publicly until Tuesday.

