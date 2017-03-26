St. Cloud Police Seek Help Finding Missing 21-Year-Old Man



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in St. Cloud are asking the public’s help in finding a 21-year-old man who went missing over the weekend.

Jesse Aaron Dady was last seen in the city’s downtown area around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, St. Cloud police say.

Surveillance video shows Dady walking north on 5th Avenue North, crossing 1st Street North. Police searched the area for Dady, but did not find him.

Foul play is not suspected in his disappearance, police say.

Dady is described as standing 6-feet tall and weighing 150 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blaze orange hat, a gray jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on Dady’s whereabouts is asked to call St. Cloud police at 320-251-1200.

