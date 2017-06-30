St. James Man, 19, Charged In Brutal Beating Of Elderly Man



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 19-year-old St. James man faces multiple assault charges after being accused of severely beating an 84-year-old man on Monday.

The Watonwan County Sheriff’s office says Jesus Daniel Ibarra faces first-, second- and fifth-degree assault charges in connection to the attack on Pascual Sanchez. The first two charges are felonies.

The criminal complaint states that St. James officers were called to the scene of a fight on the 1100 block of Second Avenue South at about 12:45 p.m.

They arrived to find Sanchez with multiple injuries, which witnesses said was from a one-sided attack by a young man in a red shirt and jeans.

Police say Sanchez suffered brain bleeding and several fractures, including a broken nose and wrist.

Sanchez later told investigators that his attacker with in his late teens or early 20s, and first stumbled passed him as his was fixing a bicycle outside of his home.

The victim said the man, later identified as Ibarra, seemed to be under the influence of some substance.

Ibarra came back soon after and show Sanchez a bag of marijuana. The victim, who had a baseball bat with him, warned Ibarra that he could be arrested.

The complaint say Ibarra told Sanchez that he was “pretty brave,” and then took his bat and began beating him with it.

Sanchez was stuck in the face and ribs about six times, and was kick in the ribs, arm and head several times.

Ibarra was picked out of a photo lineup by the victim, and was arrested on Wednesday.

Police say after Ibarra refused to give them a statement, but asked the assistant chief if he could “get out of it,” implying that he wanted to be an informant. Police turned down his request.

Ibarra could face up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

Click here to visit the GoFundMe page set up to help with Sanchez’s medical expenses.

