St. Paul Dept. Store Transformed Into Wild Facility, Shopping Center

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The former site of a beloved downtown St. Paul department store is going Wild.

The five-story tall Dayton’s building has undergone a $71-million renovation, just a few years after Macy’s closure left a hole in downtown retail.

Treasure Island Center includes the Minnesota Wild’s new training facility and practice rink.

The building will also feature new restaurants, retail stores and office space. The new businesses include Stacked Deck Brewing, Cancun Billy’s, Tim Hortons and Walgreens.

The Prairie Island Indian Community bought naming rights for the building partly to highlight the fact that St. Paul and the surrounding region are part of the tribe’s ancestral homeland.

Treasure Island Center opens to the public in mid-February.

