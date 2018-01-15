St. Paul Leaders Launch Political Agenda Ahead Of MLK Day



ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Ahead of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, leaders in Minnesota’s black faith community are launching a public political agenda.

People gathered Sunday to say they are “claiming their voices” in the political arena this year. They announced their priorities for the 2018 legislative session and elections on Sunday in St. Paul at Camphor Memorial United Methodist Church.

The “Claiming Our Voices” initiative is a partnership between the groups “ISAIAH and Faith in Minnesota.” The groups say they’re dedicated to justice and public love.

There will be several “Claiming Our Voices” events across this state this week.

Published at Mon, 15 Jan 2018 00:11:13 +0000