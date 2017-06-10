St. Paul Man Charged In Fatal Shooting Of 17-Year-Old Girl



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Paul man is facing murder charges for the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl.

Dauntrelle Bullock, 21, is facing one count of second degree murder and one count of drive-by shooting.

According to the criminal complaint, it happened at the intersection of Wilson Ave and Van Dyke Street in St. Paul. Officers responded to a call of a girl riding passenger in a car who had been shot. When they arrived, paramedics tried to save the girl’s life, but could not.

The driver told police that they had pulled over when another car pulled alongside them with one driver, who fired one shot into the car and drove away. The passenger, 17-year-old Keyira Patrice-Monay Nunn, was hit.

Investigators noticed a home nearby with a video surveillance camera, according to the criminal complaint. The video showed the shooting, and officers were able to ascertain identifying marks on the suspect vehicle.

On Wednesday, an Minneapolis Police officer spotted the car at a gas station in Robbinsdale. Officers identified Bullock as the registered owner of the vehicle and arrested him on scene. Prosecutors note Bullock also closely matches the physical description of the suspect driver from the witness.

If convicted, Bullock could face 40 years in prison.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Sat, 10 Jun 2017 02:34:43 +0000