St. Paul Marks 30th Homicide Of 2019 After Man Found Shot In Head, Torso

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man who was found shot in the head and torso Thursday evening in St. Paul has died from his injuries — bringing the city’s 2019 homicide count to 30.

Police say they were called to the 200 block of State Street just before 5:30 p.m., where they found a man who was suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot of J & P Trading. He was later pronounced dead at Regions Hospital.

Soon after the shooting, officers were called three miles northwest to the area of Jackson and Sycamore streets on a report of an injured woman. The victim, who appeared to have suffered a head injury, was found near the southeast corner of Oakland Cemetery.

A van was found nearby, which had crashed into the cemetery’s fence. Investigators think the woman was either pushed from or fell out of the van before the driver crashed and fled the scene on foot. Police found and arrested a 37-year-old man who they think was driving the van.

Investigators believe the shooting and crash may be connected.