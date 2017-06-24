St. Paul Police Investigating Death Near State Capitol



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A death investigation is underway in St. Paul Saturday evening.

Police said the death occurred on the 200 block of Aurora Avenue, near the State Capitol.

A fatal shooting occurred in the same area earlier this year. Tyrese Santell Borney, 36, was found dead on the same block on April 15.

