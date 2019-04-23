St. Paul Police Present ‘Best Of The Year’ Awards

On Monday, the St. Paul Police Department celebrated some of its finest.

It was an emotion-filled room with Chief Todd Axtell honoring the “Best of the Year” starting with Officer Adrian Saffold.

Chief Axtell said Officer Saffold received the 2018 Officer of the Year because of his “steadfast commitment to doing things the St. Paul way.”

In his acceptance speech, Saffold said,

“I’ll never forget when I was first hired as a police officer, I called her and told her the good news, ‘Ma, I’m a cop.’ Without missing a beat in her infinite wisdom, she says, ‘Don’t shoot yourself in the foot,” Officer Saffold said, referencing his mother during his acceptance speech. “I’d like to leave you with a simple phrase that I share with the officers on my shift. Remember, you can’t please everyone, but don’t let that stop you from trying.”

Sgt. Michael Dunaski, a detective with the Gang and Gun unit, was also honored during the ceremony. He received the award from his father, who is a retired St. Paul officer.

Angela Steenberg is the civilian employee of the year for keeping police chiefs on task.