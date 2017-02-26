St. Paul Police Seek Missing Vulnerable Child
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in St. Paul are looking for a missing vulnerable child Saturday night.
Police say 15-year-old Philip Ward has been missing from the 2000 bock of Suburban Avenue since 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Ward is described as 5-feet-8-inches tall, 110 pounds and was last seen wearing a gray American Eagle sweater with black sleeves and khaki pants.
If you see Ward or have information on his whereabouts, please call 911.
