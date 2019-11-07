St. Paul Police: Teen Killed, Officer Involved In 2 Separate Wednesday Shootings

— St. Paul police are investigating two separate shootings Wednesday evening — one of which was deadly.

The first shooting happened on the 100 block of East Annapolis Street, on the city’s border with West St. Paul. Sources tell WCCO two teens were playing with a gun inside the home when it went off, killing one of them.

The second shooting was reported at the Holiday gas station on the 500 block of East 7th Street, near Interstate 94 and Highway 52. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says this was an officer-involved shooting, and the person who was shot suffered non-life threatening injuries. No officers were hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back to WCCO.com for further updates.