St. Paul’s Beloved Happy Gnome To Close This Weekend

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A beloved St. Paul bar that’s celebrated the craft beer scene for more than a decade will pour its last pint this weekend.

The Happy Gnome announced late Monday that it will be closing on Dec. 22. The owners wrote on Facebook that they decided not to renew the restaurant’s lease at 498 Selby Avenue, in the city’s Summit-University neighborhood.

“Thank you for 14 wonderful years of memories,” the owners wrote. “Please stop by this week for one more pint with us.”

Over the years, the Happy Gnome has often been called one of the best bars in America. Lauded for its craft beer selection, the gastropub has been a haven for beer lovers since 2005, well before the local craft beer scene in Minnesota exploded.

On Facebook, fans commented on the closing announcement, expressing shock and sharing memories.

“We will miss you,” commentor Jennifer Jeska Lutcavish wrote. “We got married upstairs a couple years ago, going to try to stop in for a farewell dinner!”

Jade Pennig added: “Huge loss for the community. Huge loss for my belly. I’ll miss the hell out of you, Happy Gnome.”