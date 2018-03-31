St. Paul’s Wild Onion Closes, Will Become Red Rabbit



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A staple along St. Paul’s Grand Avenue is closing after two decades.

Saturday is the last day of business at Wild Onion. The restaurant made the announcement on Facebook last month saying in part, “It’s been a great run” and, “We’re very proud and grateful, but it’s time for a change.”

After Saturday, Wild Onion will be converted into the Twin Cities’ second Red Rabbit location. The kitchen will be upgraded with a wood fire pizza oven and wood fire grill. It’s expected to open by mid-summer.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Sat, 31 Mar 2018 23:58:18 +0000