St. Paul’s Wild Onion To Close, Become 2nd Red Rabbit

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Wild Onion, a restaurant that’s been a staple of St. Paul’s Grand Avenue for two decades, will be closing next month.

Over the weekend, the restaurant announced that its last day in business will be March 31. Leading up to that, there’ll be daily drink and food specials.

“It’s been a great run,” said owner Jay Salmen, in a statement. “In the restaurant business, to be successful for 20 years is quite an accomplishment. We’re very proud and grateful, but it’s time for change.”

Following the Wild Onion’s closure, the restaurant will be converted in to the Twin Cities’ second Red Rabbit location.

According to Luke Shimp, who owns the Red Cow and Red Rabbit restaurants, the former Wild Onion kitchen will be upgraded with a wood fire pizza oven and wood fire grill.

“As a local, family-owned business, we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to become part of an established community like Grand Avenue,” Shimp said. “It’s an honor to pick up the reins and continue the great relationship with the neighborhood that Wild Onion has established over the past 20 years.”

Red Rabbit is expected to open its St. Paul location by mid-summer.

