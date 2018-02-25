Starkey Hearing Cuts Ties With NRA



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota-based Starkey Hearing is joining a growing movement of companies cutting ties with the National Rifle Association.

The Eden Prairie company tweeted Saturday it would not renew its discount program with the NRA.

We have made the decision not to renew our discount program with the NRA. We will be asking them to remove our information from their website. Our focus remains on bringing better hearing to people around the world in partnership with hearing professionals. — Starkey Hearing (@starkeyhearing) February 24, 2018

Following the deadly shooting at a Florida high school last week, several companies this week announced they would end partnerships with the NRA. Rental car companies Avis and Hertz, insurance company MetLife and airlines Delta and United are among the companies cutting ties.

In the wake of the Florida shooting that left 17 people dead, student activists have taken aim at the NRA and companies and politicians that have supported the organization.

Starkey is the nation’s largest hearing aid manufacturer.

