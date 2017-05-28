State Patrol: 2 Hospitalized After 3-Vehicle Crash On I-94



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two people were hospitalized Saturday afternoon after a three-vehicle crash on a freeway northeast of the metro.

According to State Patrol, the crash occurred on westbound Interstate 94 near Highway 101 around 11:20 a.m. Traffic was already stopped when the vehicles crashed.

Two occupants were hospitalized with unknown injuries. One was transported by helicopter, State Patrol said.

An unknown number of other occupants received non-life threatening injuries.

Traffic was diverted off the freeway at Highway 101 for about an hour after the crash.

