State Patrol: 240+ Crashes Statewide Amid Midday Snow

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says there were over 240 crashes Wednesday following midday snowfall.

According to the state patrol, there were 243 crashes statewide from 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Twenty-four of the crashes included an injury, but there were no serious or fatal injuries between that time.

Thirty-two vehicle spin-outs were also recorded in that time.

Published at Thu, 14 Nov 2019 04:06:50 +0000

