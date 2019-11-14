State Patrol: 240+ Crashes Statewide Amid Midday Snow

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says there were over 240 crashes Wednesday following midday snowfall.

According to the state patrol, there were 243 crashes statewide from 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Twenty-four of the crashes included an injury, but there were no serious or fatal injuries between that time.

Thirty-two vehicle spin-outs were also recorded in that time.

#MSPNumbers Statewide 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., 11/13/19: 169 crashes (16 with injury, 0 serious/0 fatal) & 14 veh spin out/off the road. — State Patrol PIO (@MSPPIO) November 13, 2019