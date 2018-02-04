State Patrol: 400+ Crashes As Snow Sheets Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota saw several inches of snow fall Saturday, and it was enough to make travel treacherous.
According to Minnesota State Patrol, there were 407 crashes in the state between 12:01 a.m. and 9 p.m.
Forty-six of those crashes involved injuries, and the State Patrol said that there had been one involving a fatality in Carlton County.
State Patrol said there were also 229 vehicle spinouts Saturday.
A multi-car crash on Interstate 94 near Rogers delayed traffic for several hours.
