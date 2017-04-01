State Patrol: Buffalo Man, 81, Killed In Crash



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An 81-year-old man is dead after his vehicle was struck and went off the road Friday night in Buffalo.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the accident happened just after 8 p.m. on Highway 55 near Calder Avenue Northeast

The 15-year-old driver of a GMC Acadia was traveling westbound on Hwy 55 when she changed lanes and hit a Ford Escort.

The Escort then went off the highway and rolled, killing the elderly driver.

All four passengers in the Acadia, who range in age from 13 to 46, were not hurt.

The state patrol is investigating, and says alcohol was not a factor in this crash. The name of the victim, who was from Buffalo, has not been released.

