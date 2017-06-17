State Patrol: Clear Lake Man Killed In Motorcycle Crash



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Clear Lake man is dead after a motorcycle crash Friday afternoon in Sherburne County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the 59-year-old man drove his Harley Davidson motorcycle off Highway 10 near Bradley Boulevard in Becker Township just before 1:30 p.m.

The motorcycle flipped after going into a ditch, killing the man.

The state patrol is investigating.

