State Patrol: Clear Lake Man Killed In Motorcycle Crash
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Clear Lake man is dead after a motorcycle crash Friday afternoon in Sherburne County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the 59-year-old man drove his Harley Davidson motorcycle off Highway 10 near Bradley Boulevard in Becker Township just before 1:30 p.m.
The motorcycle flipped after going into a ditch, killing the man.
The state patrol is investigating.
Published at Sat, 17 Jun 2017 18:32:49 +0000