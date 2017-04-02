State Patrol Identifies Buffalo Man Killed In Highway 55 Crash



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities have identified a Buffalo man killed in a crash Friday night on Highway 55.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the accident just after 8 p.m. on Highway 55 near Calder Avenue Northeast. Authorities say a 15-year-old was driving a GMC Acadia and heading westbound on Highway 55 when she changed lanes and hit a Ford Escort.

The Escort went off Highway 55 and rolled, killed an 81-year-old Buffalo man. He was identified by the State Patrol as Marvin Sikkila.

The young driver was in the vehicle with her mom and two other passengers when the crash happened, and none was hurt. The girl can drive in Minnesota with a learner’s permit if accompanied by a licensed adult. The State Patrol could not tell us if the girl had a state issued learners permit.

The State Patrol says the crash is under investigation.

Published at Sun, 02 Apr 2017 21:48:18 +0000