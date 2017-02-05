State Patrol Investigating Fatal Crash In Northern Minnesota



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — At least one person is dead after a van rolled and struck a power pole in northern Minnesota Saturday evening.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, a Chrysler Town and Country was traveling eastbound on Itasca County Road 28 approaching Highway 6 in Deer River when the van skidded through a stop sign and rolled. The van’s roof hit a power pole.

The crash occurred around 6:15 p.m.

State Patrol said the crash was fatal, but did not say how many people were involved in the crash.

