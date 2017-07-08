State Patrol Investigating Fatal Crash Near Hampton



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say at least one person is dead after a crash southeast of the Twin Cities metro Saturday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded at about 12:39 p.m., along with the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, to southbound Highway 52 at Hampton, which is south west of Hastings. Authorities say the crash involved two vehicles, and there is at least one fatality.

Traffic is being rerouted from southbound Highway 52 onto Northfield Boulevard, then Hampton Boulevard and back onto Highway 52.

The victim has not been identified, and what led up to the crash is under investigation.

